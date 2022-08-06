On Monday, July 25, 2022, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU) conducted an investigation regarding the sale of marijuana and THC in the Kerrville area. Reports led investigators and the Special Response Team (SRT) to a home on Fifer Street in central Kerrville.
Based on information gathered, SIU investigators obtained a search warrant for the home.
With credible information regarding the presence of firearms at the location, the SRT was deployed for the protection of all present at the scene.
Upon execution of the search warrant, SIU investigators discovered and seized approximately 8.03 lbs. of marijuana, 3.5 grams of methamphetamine, 34 grams of THC, 14.3 grams MDMA, 6.8 grams of Xanax and Adderall, $1,935.00 in U.S. currency and two semi-automatic pistols. Two individuals in the home were placed under arrest.
Christopher Oneal Irvin, 45, of Kerrville, was arrested for possession of 5-50 pounds of marijuana. David Guadalupe Alvarado, 40, of Kerrville, was arrested for possession of 5-50 pounds of marijuana, and manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance. Additional charges may be added as this investigation continues.
As in all criminal cases, charges may be added or modified prior to trial, and all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
“We are pleased to take this volume of drugs off the streets of Kerr County,” said Sheriff Larry Leitha. “Our new Special Response Team, working with the newly formed Multi-County Criminal Interdiction Team, put in strong work to stop this criminal enterprise. Both the SRT and our inter-agency efforts continue to deliver clear results for public safety.”
