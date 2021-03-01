SU to host McNeal for ‘Writers of Texas Hill Country’ lecture series

Schreiner University announces the annual “Novel, TX: Writers of the Texas Hill Country” Lecture Series with featured speaker, award-winning Texas author, W. W. McNeal. McNeal will be reading from his latest novel, Hardeman Lodge. This event is free, and the public is encouraged to participate. The event will take place on Wednesday, Mar 3, at 7 p.m. over a virtual online platform. Please contact Dr. William Woods at wwwoods@schreiner.edu to receive an electronic invitation to the performance.
McNeal, a retired trial lawyer, songwriter, and sixth-generation Texan lives on a Caldwell County ranch in Central Texas that has been in his family since 1850. The 436-acre spread backing up to the San Marcos River was purchased from the first grantees and the original 1850 deed to the property is locked securely in a desk that belonged to his great-grandfather. McNeal has been a long-time student of history, particularly Texas history.
He grew up on the ranch he lives on now, an only child fascinated by Texas lore and the natural environment that surrounded him.
McNeal will present selections from his work – Hardeman Lodge. Hardeman Lodge is the fictitious account of what happens to the small town of Luling, once called “the toughest town in Texas,” when the railroad arrives in the 1870’s.
Critics have praised McNeal for his rich storytelling abilities and frank and gritty portrayal of early Texas settlers.
“It is such a pleasure to have Bill back with us,” said Woods, Schreiner University Dean of Academic Support & Student Outcomes, Professor of English and event organizer. “His last appearance was just outstanding, and I hope the community will join us virtually to experience and enjoy Bill’s latest novel.”
McNeal’s novels are available for purchase through most online retailers.
This event is being sponsored in part by the Department of English at Schreiner University and the Mountaineer Literary Society.
