by Richard Lee

The Senate approved a final version of the state budget for the next biennium Friday, one that its author says takes advantage of the state's record revenue and surplus. With more revenue projected and more money left in the treasury than ever before, Finance Committee Chair and Houston Senator Joan Huffman said this bill sets records in the amount of state spending towards public education, border security, mental health, and property tax relief. "Our commitment to conservative fiscal policies has put Texas in position to have a record surplus, while other states are facing shortfalls," she said. "As I said when we passed the Senate's budget earlier in the session, this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make strategic and forward-thinking investments to better our state and return billions of dollars back to the taxpayers."

