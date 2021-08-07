The Alamo Regional Transit buses serve Kerr County and other nearby areas. This is how to book a ride.
Call first to get instructions on current options. The public can call toll-free at 1-866-889-7433 to the dispatch center in San Antonio, Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Call in a request as soon as an appointment date and time is known, the earlier the better, up to 30 days ahead. Schedule trips at least three days in advance, and no later than noon the previous business day.
The local ART buses run 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., out of the Kerrville Bus Station, 206 Schreiner St. Exact-change fares are:
• One-way at $2, in Kerrville;
• Out of town but the same county, $6;
• One county over, $8;
• Two or more counties over, $12.
Escorts age 18 and older ride for free, with senior citizens, for instance.
Rides can be canceled and/or rescheduled by calling the same toll-free number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.