Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing, which operates an expanding Kerrville factory that makes airplane parts, has earned “premier bidder” status within the Boeing Co., a KMM executive said Tuesday.
Kristin Hedger, KMM’s senior vice president for business development, said the new status will give the company improved opportunities to bid for aerospace work by providing greater access to requests for work proposals and evaluations of them. KMM will also have better access to supply-chain information, Hedger said.
The Premier Bidder program recognizes and rewards consistent high performers among the companies that supply parts for Boeing’s commercial aircraft manufacturing operations. “It strengthens Boeing’s performance and the company’s commitment to safety, quality, and integrity,” Hedger said.
KMM makes copper and fiber optic wire harnesses for the Boeing Company’s 737 and 777 aircraft in Kerrville and Dickinson, N.D. Wire harnesses transmit signals or electrical power throughout an aircraft; they are often likened to an aircraft’s nervous system.
“Hands-on assembly is required for much of the wire harness manufacturing process, which means boosting production will create more jobs in Kerrville,” Hedger said.
KMM joins approximately 130 suppliers that have met and sustained the high-quality, delivery, and performance criteria required for inclusion in Boeing’s Premier Bidder program. Boeing’s global supply chain has more than 12,000 suppliers.
KMM, which is a third-generation, family-owned company, was founded in Killdeer, N.D., in 1987. It employs 460 people in Killdeer, Dickinson, and Hettinger in western North Dakota. It expanded to Kerrville in 2022 and employs 55 people in the Texas Hill Country, with support from the city of Kerrville, Kerr County, and the state of Texas.
“The future continues to be bright for the aerospace industry, the Boeing Company, and Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing. We at KMM are so grateful to be part of this Premier Bidder program,” Hedger said. “It enhances our opportunities to excel, and it demonstrates that our heartland rural communities can compete and thrive among the global elite in aerospace manufacturing. Innovation, drive, and grit are central to our ability to perform at a top level.”Killdeer earns
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.