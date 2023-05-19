Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing, which operates an expanding Kerrville factory that makes airplane parts, has earned “premier bidder” status within the Boeing Co., a KMM executive said Tuesday.

Kristin Hedger, KMM’s senior vice president for business development, said the new status will give the company improved opportunities to bid for aerospace work by providing greater access to requests for work proposals and evaluations of them. KMM will also have better access to supply-chain information, Hedger said.

