With the upcoming school year quickly approaching, and the unknown of what the Fall semester will look like, working parents still need to be prepared with plans for their children for those hours when their children get out of school and when they get home from work.
The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Kerrville is devoted to helping the kids of our community build great futures. Our club offers an afternoon snack, homework assistance, and Boys and Girls Club programs. Kids will participate in arts & crafts, character building, STEM activities, healthy lifestyle training, and more. We strive to create an enriching environment for your children.
Registration will be available for students enrolled at Tom Daniels, Tally, Starkey and Nimitz Elementary Schools only. Tentatively, children will be dropped off at the Salvation Army Kroc Center by Kerrville ISD Elementary school buses.
Steps to register online only:
1. Go to www.KerrvilleKroc.org July 13-24 to pay the $30 registration fee and download the paperwork. Space is limited.
2. Print the paperwork and fill it out.
3. Bring the paperwork to the Kroc Center, 201 Holdsworth Dr., on Saturday, July 25, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club After School program fee is $32.50 per week. The program is scheduled to start on Monday, Aug. 17, following school dismissal, until 6:30 p.m.
For additional information on the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club or the After School Program, please contact Deanna Blevins, Director, at (830) 315-5768 or via email at Deanna.blevins@uss.salvationarmy.org or Elaina Beard, assistant Director, at (830) 315-5795 or via email at elaina.beard@uss.salvationarmy.org.
