Ken Stoepel Ford will be the presenting sponsor of the 2022 Texas Arts and Crafts Fair, honoring company founder Ken Stoepel’s role in creating the fair and his family’s legacy of support.
The fair will be Sept. 24-25 at the Hill Country Arts Foundation in Ingram. It will be dedicated to Ken Stoepel, an original board member of the Texas Arts and Crafts Fair.
This year the Texas Arts and Crafts Fair is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1972.
Fair coordinator Wanda Cash said it is especially fitting this year to honor Stoepel, who was among other community boosters who were instrumental in bringing the fair to Kerrville.
“Ken Stoepel was a community leader in Kerrville and Kerr County,” Cash said. “We are grateful to his family and the company as they perpetuate his presence with gifts like this.”
In 2021, Ken Stoepel Ford was the volunteer sponsor for the fair, Cash said.
Designated in 1996 by the Texas Legislature as the official state arts and crafts fair, the 2021 fair attracted more than 150 artists, exhibitors, musicians, and demonstrators, sprawling across 13 acres on the banks of the Guadalupe River just west of Kerrville.
The idea for the arts and crafts fair originated in 1970, when the Texas Tourist Development Agency, inspired by successful arts fairs in West Virginia and Canada, wanted to establish a similar event in Texas. From a number of competing cities, Kerrville was selected as the host site, and the first fair was held Memorial Day weekend in 1972.
For 30 years, the fair was held on the Schreiner University campus. Sam Junkin, who was president of what was then called Schreiner Institute, recalled that the Schreiner campus was chosen after the state Tourist Development Agency rejected the suggestion of Kerrville State Park.
The Stoepel family was integral to the planning and production of the first fair, held Memorial Day weekend in 1972.
Capricia Stoepel-Moran, marketing director at the auto dealership, said her grandfather, Ken Stoepel, and a few other local businessmen requested a meeting with Gov. Preston Smith to push approval for the fair.
She recalled that because of her grandfather’s involvement, her father, Ron Stoepel, and some of his friends were recruited as volunteers.
“They were 14 years old that year and they set up vendor tents, filled burlap sacks with sand, hung paintings, and tidied the creek bank that ran through the Schreiner campus,” Stoepel-Moran said.
Her father, Ron, laughed and described their reward: “Lots and lots of poison ivy.”
In 2004, the fair left Schreiner and moved to a seven-acre site leased from the county adjacent to the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
The last fair was held in 2013 and its non-profit foundation was forced to declare bankruptcy later that year. The end of the long-running event was a major loss to the community and the entire state.
To continue the fair’s tradition of preserving Texas arts and crafts, the Hill Country Arts Foundation acquired rights to the fair’s name and in 2018, after a hiatus of five years, revived the fair with overwhelming community support, grant funding and about 140 volunteers.
Stoepel-Moran said her family has supported the fair over the past decades and “still plans to attend and support the fair every year that we can.”
This fall, fairgoers will be treated to more than 120 artists, musicians, and demonstrators. Headlining the artistic roster, renowned Southwestern painter Amado Peña is featured among the invitation-only “Heritage Artists” exhibit indoors at the foundation's Duncan-McAshan Gallery. The Heritage Artists have a historical connection to the arts and crafts fair and to the Hill Country Arts Foundation. Peña, along with Edith Maskey of Comfort and Fred Stockbauer of Dripping Springs, exhibited at the first fair in 1972, and again in successive years. They are all included in this year’s Heritage line-up.
Scores of other artists will exhibit in festival tents in the area surrounding Stonehenge II. Ceramics, photography, woodworking, and painting of all types will share the tents with jewelry makers, basket makers, metal workers, weavers, and fiber artists.
Kids and adults can enjoy interactive demonstrations by artists and crafters, while storytellers Clifton Fifer and Doug Baum, and the Texas Camel Corps, provide historical fun. Musicians on the Stonehenge Stage include the Flashbacks, Haywire, Kerrvana, the Time Bandits, and Mark Squared, among others.
The fair site at the Hill Country Arts Foundation is nestled under pecan and oak trees, at the convergence of the Guadalupe River and Johnson Creek. Infrastructure, fiber optic Wi-Fi, cell phone charging stations and parking improvements make it a perfect location for an arts festival.
For more information, visit the fair’s website: txartsandcraftsfair. com.
