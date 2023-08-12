Don’t miss out on your chance to take part in Kerrville’s various youth recreation and aquatics programs. There is still plenty of fun to be had this summer.
Upcoming activities include the Kid’s Triathlon and the annual Wet N’ Wag event to close out the season for the Olympic Pool.
The annual Kids Triathlon will take place in Singing Winds Park on Saturday, Aug. 12, beginning at 9 a.m. All children ages pre-K to 18 are invited to participate. Athletes will be grouped according to their age, and each group will swim, bike, and run various age-appropriate distances.
Lifeguards will be present at the Olympic Pool for the swim portion. Along with the proper attire, athletes should bring a bike and helmet, as it is required to participate in the event. A course map and the distances for each age division are available online on the Kerrville Parks and Recreation webpage.
The pre-registration deadline will be Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 5 p.m. On-site registration and participant check-in will be available beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 12 at the Olympic Pool, 601 Olympic Dr. Registration on-site must be done with cash or check only.
The $15 entrance fee includes a t-shirt, water bottle, and the opportunity to win a number of great prizes. Discounts are offered for families with multiple participating children.
A big “Thank You” goes to Hill County Bicycle Works for their hard work planning and producing this event, the Parks and Recreation Department, and all of the event sponsors.
In the evening, after the Kid’s Triathlon, the dogs come out to play. Wet N’ Wag will take place from 5-7 p.m. at the Olympic Pool.
There is a limit of one dog per adult chaperone. Current proof of rabies vaccinations is required at registration (tags or paperwork accepted). Registration will begin at 5 p.m. Olympic Pool access and off-leash play will be allowed throughout the event.
Owners are asked not to bring aggressive dogs and to please clean up after their pets. Pet waste bags will be available on site. Dogs must be leashed when not inside the fenced pool area. Don’t miss your opportunity to be part of this fun and unique event.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx. gov.
(0) comments
