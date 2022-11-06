Two Tivy musicians earn spots on TMEA All-Region Orchestra

Two Tivy High School Orchestra students earned the distinction of securing a spot in the Texas Music Educators Association’s All-Region Orchestra this past weekend.

Tivy junior Jesus Guzman placed 38th out of more than 100 students on violin, while junior Catie Painter placed 14th out of 38 students on bass.

