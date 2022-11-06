Two Tivy musicians earn spots on TMEA All-Region Orchestra

Two Tivy High School Orchestra students earned the distinction of securing a spot in the Texas Music Educators Association’s All-Region Orchestra this past weekend.
Tivy junior Jesus Guzman placed 38th out of more than 100 students on violin, while junior Catie Painter placed 14th out of 38 students on bass.
“They were the only Tivy Orchestra students who auditioned and both advanced at this highly competitive annual event attended by hundreds of students from around central Texas,” said Tivy varsity orchestra director Dr. Eugene Dowdy.
“This is a very prestigious and highly competitive designation.”
The two will have the opportunity to participate in a clinic followed by a concert with their peers the second weekend in December.
