The Kerr County Soil & Water Conservation District will hold its 2020 Spring Fish Sale on May 15 at the Kerr County SWCD parking lot, and the staff is taking orders now for the type and quantity of live fish customers may want for their lakes and ponds.
The SWCD office is located at 2104 Memorial Blvd., Suite 3, in Kerrville.
Completed order forms, available online, must be turned in with payments to that address by Friday, May 12.
Delivery of the live fish will be at a time to be determined, in the office parking lot.
The Spring Fish Sale order form lists the following fish species, including Texas Wide Mouth Bass, Florida Bass, Florida and Texas Hybrid Bass, Catfish hybrids (grow 30 percent faster), improved Channel Catfish, Copper Nose Bluegill, Hybrid Sun Perch or Bluegill, Red Ear Perch, Fathead Minnow, Golden Shiners Minnow, and Crappie (if the weather is not too hot).
Also on the order form are available lengths of fish in inches.
The first eight species and the last one are listed by their prices each; and the two minnow species are listed as dollar amounts by 1,000 of them.
A 15 percent shipping and handling fee will be added to the subtotal of the charges.
By “Special Order” and if a permit also is acquired, the SWCD will have Triploid Grass Carp.
“Suggested stocking rates” also are listed on the order form to help buyers decide how many fish to order, depending on the type of fish recommended for 1-acre lakes and whether the fish will be fed or not fed.
The Kerr County SWCD also will take larger fish orders of $1,000 year-round, they said.
The SWCD office phone number is 896-4911; or contact Missie Dreiss by email at missie@kerrcountyswcd.com.
