Zion Lutheran Church will host a “Drive-In Movie Night” Friday, Sept. 10 at dark, beginning at 8 p.m, featuring Disney Pixar’s “Inside Out.”
Families and all ages are encouraged to attend.
The event will be held in the Zion Lutheran Church parking lot, located at 624 Barnett St.
Popcorn and drinks will be available by free-will donation.
All proceeds will benefit future youth events.
