Since 2003, Christmas Decor franchisees, members of North America's leading professional holiday and event decorating franchise network, have been decorating the homes of military families whose loved ones are deployed outside of the country.
Tammy Sheffield of Christmas Decor of the Hill Country urges local residents to nominate the family of a deserving Kerrville-area active-duty service member to become a "Decorated Family" this year.
Nominations close on Veteran's Day, Nov. 11, 2021.
Christmas Decor franchisees nationwide will donate products, resources, time, and expertise to create glowing tributes at this year's "Decorated Family" homes to honor all the service members who will be separated from their families this holiday season.
Kerrville-area residents may nominate a local family for this distinction on Christmas Decor's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChristmasDecor.
Click on the “Decorated Family Program” link and complete a form explaining why the nominated military family should be selected as a "Christmas Decor Decorated Family" for the 2021 holiday season.
Christmas Decor corporate will review all the shared stories and select from the nominated families in each community.
To learn more about having Christmas Decor decorate your home or business for the holidays, contact Tammy Sheffield of Christmas Decor of the Hill Country in Kerrville at (830) 896-2976 or thechristmasdecor@ yahoo.com.
