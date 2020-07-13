The 2020 Bandera Electric Cooperative Annual Meeting of the Membership has been changed from an in-person meeting to a virtual meeting due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The meeting was to be held at the Hill Country Youth Event Center on May 11.
The Board of Directors unanimously voted in favor of a virtual meeting to ensure the health and safety of employees and members. The board elections will continue as usual by mail and email for directors from districts one, two and three.
Voting will begin July 20 and close on August 14. This is an opportunity for all members to participate in the democratic cooperative process and in BEC’s board elections. To learn more about the board of directors, visit www.BanderaElectric.com/Directors.
The virtual meeting will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m., with minimal staff, Board officers, and BEC’s general counsel in attendance. Again, this will be online only for the membership. This meeting will be live-streamed from the BEC Headquarters in Bandera. Members will receive a unique link via email to the billing email address on file.
A full Annual Report will be provided in advance of the meeting at BanderaElectric.com/AnnualMeeting, and a condensed version will be featured in the August edition of Texas Coop Power magazine. The Annual Meeting video will be made available at a later date on BEC’s website.
In addition, BEC will still draw for prizes. Any member who votes in the election will be eligible for a prize. Winners will be chosen at random after the business of the meeting has concluded. Virtual booths will be available for members who would like to learn more about their products and services.
BEC is dedicated to providing members with safe, reliable and affordable electric and energy-related services, and encourages all members to take part in helping BEC improve how that service is delivered.
If you have any questions, please call (866) 226-3372.
