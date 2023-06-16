UGRA board welcomes new members

The Upper Guadalupe River Authority Board gained two new members recently, as Jeanne Stacy was appointed by Governor Abbott for a term set to expire on February 1, 2029 and Frances Lovett was appointed to replace a retired director for a term through February 1, 2025.
Additionally, existing UGRA Board Directors Dr. Bill Rector and Maggie Snow were reappointed for their second terms through February 1, 2029. All four were sworn in recently by Judge Stephen Ables.
“We are pleased to welcome Frances and Jeanne to our UGRA Board of Directors. We are also grateful that Maggie and Bill are extending their commitment to UGRA by serving a second term,” said UGRA Board President Diane McMahon. “Together, our board will move forward as we continue to fulfill our mission to preserve and protect the Guadalupe River.”
Stacy, of Ingram, is the director of Camp Waldemar in Hunt. She attended public schools in Huntsville and received a bachelor’s degree from Brown University. Stacy is a member of the American Camp Association and the Society for Human Resource Management. She is also a member and past president of the Camping Association for Mutual Progress. She and her husband Philip Stacy have two grown children, Gretchen and Thomas.
Lovett, of Center Point, is a retired registered nurse. Her longstanding interest in the Guadalupe River began as a riverfront property owner and participant in the UGRA Volunteer Summer Study Program. Commissioners’ Court appointed her to the Kerr County Aggregate Production Operations Community Advisory Council in 2021 and she is a founding member of Texans for Responsible Aggregate Mining. Lovett graduated from Hendrick Hospital School of Nursing following studies at Hardin Simmons University.
Snow, of Kerrville, is the co-owner and appraiser of TexAppraise, Inc.
She is a member of the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers and the Appraisal Institute.
Snow was the first woman in Texas to receive the Accredited Rural Appraiser designation.
In addition, she is an adult leader of Kerr County 4-H Shooting Sports and a member of the Executive Women’s Club.
Ms. Snow received her Bachelor of Science in agricultural economics from Texas A&M University.
Stacy, Lovett, Rector and Snow join current UGRA Board members Aaron Bulkley, Austin Dickson, Dick Eastland, Diane McMahon, and Blake Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.