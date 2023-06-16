UGRA board welcomes new members
Judge Stephen Ables (left) delivers the Oath of Office to new and re-appointed Directors of the Upper Guadalupe River Authority, from left, Frances Lovett, Dr. Bill Rector, Maggie Snow, and Jeanne Stacy.

The Upper Guadalupe River Authority Board gained two new members recently, as Jeanne Stacy was appointed by Governor Abbott for a term set to expire on February 1, 2029 and Frances Lovett was appointed to replace a retired director for a term through February 1, 2025.

Additionally, existing UGRA Board Directors Dr. Bill Rector and Maggie Snow were reappointed for their second terms through February 1, 2029. All four were sworn in recently by Judge Stephen Ables.

