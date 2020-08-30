The Parks and Recreation Department is currently accepting registration for its Adult Flag Football League, which will begin Sept. 9. The team entry fee is $350 and is due at the managers meeting, which will be on Sept. 4.
A minimum of five teams are needed to begin a league. Games will be 7v7 with 12 maximum on a roster. The league is designed for 18 years and older, but 16 years of age can play with a parent waiver.
Team registration packets including the by-laws and waivers are available for pickup at the Parks and Recreation Department, located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Hwy., and online at Adult Flag Football | Kerrville TX - Official Website.
A mandatory captain’s meeting will be held on Friday, Sept. 4 at the recreation hall building in Kerrville-Schreiner Park, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Teams must have representation at the meeting, with a maximum of two reps per team. Those that are interested in playing but do not have a team can contact the Parks and Recreation Department to be considered for pick-up by one of the established teams; however, this is not a guarantee.
Are you a sports fan looking to earn a little extra cash? We have opportunities available for referees for the league. Referees are paid $20 per game with as many as six games per week. No license is required, but is preferred. If interested, please contact Recreation Coordinator Justin Rodriguez at 258-1151 or justin.rodriguez@kerrvilletx.gov.
COVID-19 Disclaimer
Due to COVID-19 there will be extra precautionary measures set in place to ensure the safety of our players, teams and referees. City staff are following the Open Texas guidelines by the Governor’s office. All spectators are encouraged to stay in their cars or set up in the parking lot; however, it is not required. Individuals should avoid being in a group larger than 10. Within these groups, individuals should, to the extent possible, minimize in-person contact with others not in the individual’s household. Minimizing in-person contact includes maintaining six feet of separation from individuals. When maintaining six feet of separation is not feasible, other methods should be utilized to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing a face covering or mask, washing or sanitizing hands frequently, and avoiding sharing utensils or other common objects. Consistent with the actions taken by many individuals across the state, all spectators should consider wearing cloth face coverings (over the nose and mouth). If available, spectators should consider wearing non-medical grade face masks. The sideline substitutes are encouraged to also maintain social distancing as well until they step on to the field. Hand sanitizer will be available on site as well.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville TX – City Hall or Instagram at cityofkerrville.
