Do you have an interest in genealogy or your family history?
Then come to one of the Kerrville Genealogical Society’s monthly meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at 2 p.m. in the lecture hall of the Guadalupe Basin Natural Resources Center at 125 Lehmann Drive in Kerrville. There is no charge.
After a short business meeting, a guest speaker will talk on a genealogy or history topic.
This month’s meeting for the Kerrville Genealogical Society will take place on May 18.
The speaker will be Nancy Polk McLarry. Her topic will be “Life with the Chickasaw Tribe.”
Hear about their life from the early days of the northeast when their first removal took them to Mississippi and finally with the removal into Indian territory that is now Oklahoma.
Hear about their culture, harvesting, food, and how they lived. See some of their jewelry, dress, living, government, and families. All of this from the early days until the present day. Take a look at one of the largest and richest tribes in the Indian Nation. Understand some of the ways they lived and how they live today.
Nancy McLarry was raised in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas after her clan moved from Oklahoma in the 1930s. She was born in McAllen, Texas and married her military husband and traveled around the world. McLarry has always been interested in her Indian heritage and helped her dad research their line when she was 10 years old.
After her children were raised, she became a genealogist and has spoken to many organizations around the state. She has spoken about Native Americans and her mother’s family, the Burlesons, the Indian fighters of Texas. Nancy was President of the Burleson Family Association and the Genealogical Society of Kendall County and has served in many of the organizations where she is known for her decorating. She was elected President of the Kerrville Genealogical Society this year and has enjoyed working with the many friends she has met.
The Kerrville Genealogical Society Research Center is open for your research needs. Come by to explore our extensive collection of resources including genealogical websites.
It is now open three days a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.except on holiday weekends.
The Kerrville Genealogical Society Research Center & Library is free to use.
For more information call (830) 315-1836 during open hours.
Find us on our website kerrvillegenealogy.wordpress.com and on Facebook.com/KerrvilleGenealogicalSociety.
