Temporary waivers on select vehicle title and registration requirements that were implemented in March 2020 by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as a measure to help protect citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic will expire just before midnight on Wednesday, April 14.
There will be no grace period. After April 14, law enforcement may issue citations to motorists operating a vehicle without a current registration sticker or registration receipt.
“Now that the temporary waivers are set to end, I encourage all motorists to make sure their titles are transferred and vehicle registrations are renewed. Don’t forget – you’ll need to get a passing inspection on your vehicle before the renewal can be completed,” Reeves said. “Should you have questions, our personnel stand ready to help at our office here in Suite 124 on the main entry floor of the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main Street in Kerrville, as well as at the West Kerr County Annex, 3350 Junction Highway in Ingram. The Kerrville office may be reached by calling 792-2241, while the Ingram annex is available at 896-9032.
The expiring temporary waivers covered the following services: initial vehicle registrations, vehicle registration renewals, vehicle titling, renewal of permanent disabled parking placards and 30-day temporary permits.
Kerr County offers several convenient options for renewing registrations and/or completing other transactions that were temporarily waived due to the pandemic, Reeves said.
“In the interest of continuing to practice the safety precautions that have helped lower the COVID-19 counts in our county, local citizens can use the mail and online formats to take care of their transactions,” he added.
For those who prefer to do their business in person, Reeves added: “We have health and safety measures in place to protect our customers and employees.”
Vehicle Registration Renewal Options:
• Online: Those who renew their vehicle registrations online get a $1 savings. Just visit the Kerr County, Texas website, https://www.co.kerr. tx.us/tax/, or the Texas DMV at www.TxDMV.gov. Online renewal is available for up to nine months past a registration expiration date.
• Mail: To renew through the U.S. Postal Service, be sure to leave adequate time for mail delivery and processing. Remit the bottom portion of a registration renewal form, payment and other requirement information to the Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector, c/o Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main Street, Suite 124, Kerrville, TX 78028.
• In-Person Visitation: Citizens who choose to conduct their business in person may do so at either the Kerrville office or in Ingram at the West Kerr County Annex. Hours of operation at these locations are, Mondays through Fridays, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the courthouse and from 8:30 to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the annex.
Reminder: Before renewing a vehicle registration, Kerr County residents need to obtain a passing vehicle inspection at their choice of state vehicle inspection stations (unless the vehicle is exempt.)
The Kerr County Tax Office and the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles do not issue driver licenses or state ID cards.
For those services, citizens should contact the Texas Department of Public Safety DPS) at www.dps.texas. gov/driverlicense/.
