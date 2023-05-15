Kerr County elected officials invite the public to a May 29 Memorial Day program honoring those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice to this country while in service in the United States Armed Forces.

The 10 a.m. observance will be at the War Memorial on the Kerr County Courthouse grounds, 700 Main Street.

