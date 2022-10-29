Voelkels celebrate 50 years in business, share history

Celebrating 50 years in business, Don and Lee Voelkel, owners of Voelkel Land Surveying, shared the following in honor of the anniversary.
“Our father, D.R. Voelkel left his job as City Manager of Baytown, Texas to move back to Kerrville and open his new business as D.R. Voelkel Engineering and Surveying in January 1972.
“His older son Don was a freshman at Texas A&M University and younger son Lee was a senior at Baytown Sterling High School. He rented an apartment in the basement of Lee Jennings' Town House convalescent home on Water Street (now the vacant land east of Schreiner Mansion.)
“The apartment was also used as the first office of his new business.
“As both sons attended college at Texas A&M they would spend the summer months working for their father as his survey field crew.
“Neither one had plans to become surveyors. It was just a decent paying job at home for the summer. It was a time when what you earned during the summer would pay for the year at college.
“But after many years of summer work they both became learned of the art of surveying, learning from the best teacher they could have, their father. After graduation from college, both Don and Lee returned to live in Kerrville permanently and work for their father as full-time employees. That was the beginning as a true family business, as their room. Doris Voelkel worked as the office manager/accounting manager.
“Eventually our Dad rented an apartment on Water Street and moved the business to an office in the Harley Beck office complex on Water Street. And another move came when he bought a house on Leland Street and moved the business to the house.
“And finally in 1976 he bought the George Calcott building at 212 Clay Street, remodeled it and that is where the business has resided ever since. In 1980 he bought the adjacent 'triangle' building which was formerly known as Sweatt and Sunshine Cleaners.
“Both Don and Lee became licensed surveyors in 1981. In 1995, they formed a partnership with their father and Voelkel Land Surveying, PLLC was born. Their dad retired soon afterward but remained a partner. Upon his death in 2013, Don and Lee remained as partners/owners and have worked together since.”
