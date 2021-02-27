Kerr County citizens who are willing to volunteer to help with local elections are invited to complete upcoming training to become “Volunteer Deputy Registrars.”
The deputy registrars are relied upon for handing out and receiving voter registration cards, making sure the cards are filled out correctly with all the pertinent, required information and then turning the cards in to the Kerr County Elections Office in a timely manner.
Previous VDR certificates expired on Dec. 31, 2020. Training is mandatory to hold this certification, per action taken by the 2021 State Legislature.
Training, Certification
Those who would like to complete the training should first pick up a packet from the Kerr County Elections Office, located on the first floor of the Kerr County Courthouse.
After reviewing the packet material, they should schedule a date and time to take the volunteer deputy registrar examination.
Certification tests are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. March 3, March 16 or March 30.
All exams will be conducted in a small classroom at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. Space is limited to 10 people per date and time.
Volunteer deputy registrar candidates are asked to call 792-2242 to report the date and time most convenient for them to take the exam.
Additionally, Kerr County Chief Deputy/Election Coordinator Nadine Alford may be reached by emailing nalford@co.kerr.tx.us, while Kerr County Voter Registration/Election Assistant Jamie McClintock may be reached by emailing jemcclintock @co.kerr.tx. us.
Volunteer deputy registrars who have served in the past are asked to bring their certificate and supplies along with them.
New issues will be provided for the new term.
