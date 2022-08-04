The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library staff announced the library has added a digital streaming service, “Biblo+,” to its offerings for patrons. Biblio+ offers movies, documentaries and shows free to library patrons. Patrons with active library cards can get started by signing up with their library cards at https://biblioplus.com/library/kerrvilletx.gov, or by downloading the biblio+ app to their device.
For more information, please contact the library reference desk at (830) 258-1274 or visit the library website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
