Kerr native opens office in Kerr, F’burg

Langley & Banack, Inc. announced today that it has opened two new offices, one in Kerrville and another in Fredericksburg, both of which are being led by Shareholder Taylor Williams.
Williams’ practice focuses primarily on representing clients in complex trust, estate and fiduciary litigation matters, as well as complex commercial and real estate litigation.
He also has extensive experience in construction and personal injury litigation. As part of his Hill Country practice, Williams has a broad range of experience handling estate planning, probate administration, real estate and corporate matters.
Raised in Kerrville, Williams graduated from Baylor University with a degree in Finance in 2003 and obtained a J.D. from Baylor Law School in 2006, practicing for more than 13 years with a focus on litigation. He is certified in Texas to be appointed as an attorney for applicants for guardianship, as well as a court-appointed attorney in guardianship proceedings, including as an attorney ad litem.
Active in both civic and law endeavors, Williams is a member of the State Bar of Texas, the San Antonio Bar Association, William S. Sessions American Inn of Court, and is a Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation. In addition, he serves on the President’s Advisory Council at Schreiner University in Kerrville.
“The Texas Hill Country is my home, as I have family members in both Kerr and Gillespie Counties,” said Williams. “It is exciting to return to my roots in the Texas Hill County and offer personalized law services to residents of Kerrville, Fredericksburg and the surrounding communities,” he continued.
The Fredericksburg office is located at 206 West Main St.; the Kerrville office is located at 820 Main St., Suite 100. For more information about these offices, call (830) 990-0557.
Clients also have seamless access to the comprehensive resources of Langley & Banack’s San Antonio office, where 68 full-time attorneys represent clients in 18 specific practice areas.
For more information about Langley & Banack, visit www.langleybanack.com.
