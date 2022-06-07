Colorado artist John Taft has an esteemed reputation for being an exceptional landscape artist. This month, he's headed to the Museum of Western Art to share his expertise with students of art at a three-day workshop.
"Compositionally Speaking" will be held June 15-17 and is open to all levels of artists.
The workshop will include an instructional lecture, two days of painting the principles on location, a supplemental lecture, group/individual critique and feedback of student paintings.
Taft grew up in the New York City area, surrounded by world-class museums and galleries that influenced his creative side. In 2004, following a lengthy career as a designer and art director for major market television networks, he moved to Colorado to pursue painting in earnest.
It is in this beautiful part of the country where he finds untold inspiration for the plein air painting and exquisite landscape art that have brought him numerous awards and honors. He has also been the subject of many solo exhibitions throughout the country that showcase the principles of design and composition and how they are applied to the complex subject of the landscape.
Taft is also one of 10 artists whose works appear in the museum’s current exhibition, The “Heaven’s Declare! Celebrating the Glory of the Skies.” Seven of his dramatic skyscapes, ranging in size from 16” x 24” to 42” x 36”, are on display until July 9 and may be purchased.
The cost of Taft’s workshop is $450 and registration is required. Please phone the Museum of Western Art at (830) 896-2553 for further information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.