The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce is now taking nominations for its annual awards program, with awards to be presented at the annual banquet.
Nomination categories include:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce is now taking nominations for its annual awards program, with awards to be presented at the annual banquet.
Nomination categories include:
• Business of the Year;
• Business Person of the Year, and;
• Mary C. Williams Volunteer of the Year.
Nominations must be received by Oct. 1 and can be submitted mail to the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, 1700 Sidney Baker St., Suite 100, Kerrville, Texas 78028 or by e-mailing pilar@kerrvillechamber.biz.
The Centennial Awards Banquet will be held Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center Happy State Bank Expo Hall.
For more information, call (830) 896-1155 or e-mail Pilar Gregory at pilar@kerrvillechamber.biz.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.