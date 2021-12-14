The Parks and Recreation Department announced tickets for the 14th Annual Daddy & Daughter Sweetheart Dance are on sale now.
The event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 5-8 p.m. at the Hill Country Youth Event Center located at 3785 Hwy. 27
Dads, get ready to spend a special evening with your daughter as this adorable event will include dancing with music by a disc jockey, a complimentary keepsake photo, and light refreshments.
“This is such a lovely event,” said Ashlea Boyle, director of Parks and Recreation. “We have numerous couples that make this event an annual tradition. Moms can enjoy getting their little princesses ready for the evening and then send them off for a date with their dad or father-figure. It really does create lasting memories.”
Purchase tickets at the Parks and Recreation Department office located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Hwy., or online.
Online registration can be accessed under the Parks and Recreation Department section at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
Hurry, as ticket sales are limited and this event sells out every year. Tickets are $40 per couple, $15 for extra daughters. Additional daughter discounts are not available online, but can be purchased at the Parks and Recreation Department office.
At-the-door tickets will not be sold; all tickets must be purchased in advance. Refunds will not be offered for any reason.
We are offering the opportunity to reserve a table at the event. You can reserve a table of eight at an additional cost per table. Individual seats cannot be reserved. You can reserve your table through the Parks and Recreation Department office. Seating is otherwise first-come, first-served.
“This event sells out every year,” Boyle said. “Be sure to buy your tickets early so you don’t miss out.”
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, via e-mail at recreation@kerrvilletx.gov or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
