Toni Manchester, Broker/Owner of Century 21 – The Hills Realty announced that in recognition of its outstanding sales production and commitment to quality service, Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently honored Century 21 – The Hills Realty with the 2019 Century 21 President’s Award.
The annual award is bestowed upon those independent Century 21 offices that earn the Century 21 Centurion Award and the Centry 21 Quality Service Pinnacle award in the same calendar year.
The Centurion Award is presented to Century 21 offices that achieve or surpass sales production of $2,568,000 or 465 closed transaction sides within a calendar year.
The Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Award is presented to those independent offices that receive satisfaction surveys for at least 50 percent of their consumers surveyed from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, with a survey score of 95 percent or better for two consecutive years.
"We are thrilled to recognize the work of Century 21 – The Hills Realty for this momentous achievement," said Mike Miedler, chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "This is an outstanding honor since only a small percentage of Century 21 franchisees in the United States receive this award."
“I am so proud of the exceptional job our agents do representing buyers and sellers throughout the Hill Country. Their hard work has made us the third largest Century 21 company in the state of Texas and the Number 1 brokerage in the area,” says Toni Manchester, Owner/Broker.
Century 21 – The Hills Realty has 21 years of experience in the real estate industry and has been with the Century 21 System for 21 years.
