Guadalupe Bank breaks ground on new branch in Fredericksburg

JK Bernhard Construction Company, on behalf of Guadalupe Bank, has begun construction on a new permanent banking facility in Fredericksburg, Texas. The new building will be conveniently located at 804 South Adams Street (along State Highway 16) and will be approximately 6,500 square feet, including a separate lease facility.
The building has been designed in a traditional Texas Hill Country style, similar to Guadalupe Bank’s two permanent facilities in Kerrville and Ingram. The building will offer three drive-thru lanes, an ATM, night deposit, and safe deposit vault. Construction is scheduled to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Chairman and CEO of Guadalupe Bank, Tony Roberts, commented, “We are fortunate to be opening our permanent office in Fredericksburg. We have been honored by the positive reception we’ve received since the opening of our temporary location in 2016. As a community bank, we combine quality bank products and personal service with a deep understanding of the communities and people we serve.”
“As a locally owned and operated Bank, we can truly say that we are investing in the future of Fredericksburg and will continue to make all decisions locally,” said Guadalupe Bank Director A. Jabier “A.J.” Rodriguez. “As Fredericksburg residents and business owners ourselves, we share our city’s entrepreneurial spirit and are humbled to be able to serve the community.”
To commemorate the beginning of construction, bank and construction officials gathered on site recently for a ground-breaking ceremony. Photos and a video of the event are linked below.
Guadalupe Bank also has two additional locations in Kerrville and Ingram. For more information about Guadalupe Bank, call (830) 997-2500.
JK Bernhard Construction Company is a full-service contractor based in Kerrville, Texas, operating throughout the Texas Hill Country. For more information about JK Bernhard Construction, call (830) 895-1498.
