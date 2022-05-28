Area museums offer free admission to military

Three area museums have signed on to participate in this year’s Blue Star Museum program, a collaboration between the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and museums across the country.
The program, which has increased in popularity since its beginning in 2010, runs between Armed Forces Day, May 21, and Labor Day, Sept. 5. The Museum of Western Art in Kerrville, Frontier Times Museum in Bandera and the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg are among 90 museums across Texas that agreed to provide complimentary admission to active military, reservists, National Guard and their families.
To take advantage of the Blue Star Museum program, you must show a Geneva Convention common access card, DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID) or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card. Admission is free for up to five family members and there is no limit to the number of museums that eligible members can visit.
Family members may also receive free admission without the presence of the active duty member; just bring your ID card indicating you are an active duty military family member. Although the Blue Star Museum program is tailored toward active-duty military, many museums also offer complimentary admission to veterans. Inquire before you go.
Officials of the three Hill Country museums that will participate this year report success from previous years and say their staff is eager to welcome Blue Star families:
The Museum of Western
Art, Kerrville
Darrell Beauchamp, Executive Director of the Museum of Western Art, applauds this initiative to honor our nation’s military. “We actually have taken the Blue Star Museums program one step further and offer year-round admission to our military, reservists, veterans and first responders. It is an honor to have those who served spend quality time with their families at our award-winning museum.” Visit museumofwesternart.com.
The Frontier Times
Museum in Bandera
Executive Director Rebecca Norton says, "The Frontier Times Museum is proud to be a part of the Blue Star Museums program. This is a fabulous way to let our military men, women and families know how much we appreciate their service to our country. We always hope their visit to our museum helps them make fun memories they can hold onto whenever they find themselves away from home and family." Visit Frontiertimesmuseum.org.
The National Museum of the
Pacific War in Fredericksburg
“The National Museum of the Pacific War is always pleased to welcome active-duty military families, especially during the Blue Star Museums program months,” says Museum Director Karen Stevenson. “We believe that the WWII stories and lessons that we tell provide an important connection for military families to their rich military heritage.” Visit Pacificwarmuseum.org.
The Blue Star Museum program can be enjoyed at over 2000 museums across the U.S.
For further information, including a locator map of all Blue Star Museums in the country, visit www.arts.gov/initiatives/blue-star-museums.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.