Kerrville City Council met Sept. 22 in their second in-person meeting at the Cailloux Theater; and passed the three agreements that are the final steps in building the new Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing in Kerr County. They also approved the Neighborhood Enhancement Team program to continue; and considered amendments to the Thoroughfare Plan, and Sign and Zoning codes.
KMM Business
Development Project
Council had the Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing final agreements to consider, and first heard comments and congratulations from Kristan Hedges, an officer of KMM; and Gil Salinas, Kerr Economic Development Council. The three agreements were an ED Grant and Real Estate Purchase Agreement, an ED Incentive Grant Agreement with the city’s Economic Improvement Corp., and an ED Incentive Agreement between the city and KMM.
Hedges said it’s been a challenging year but they identified opportunities for growth in both states. Salinas said he was grateful the city and county are accommodating the needs of this major company, to give an opportunity for living wages for 400 families.
Council passed the three agreements with one motion by a unanimous 5-0 vote.
Neighborhood Enhancement
Team Program
Council approved a continuing version of the city’s Neighborhood Enhancement Team program, an action item in the city’s 2050 Plan, as outlined by Donna Sawyer.
She outlined the four-step process for clean-up and improvements in various neighborhoods, that starts with an assessment by a city team that drives through the neighborhood with citizen leaders, to note areas that need mowed, cleaned up or have other work done.
“We walked the community and talked with residents. We got 21 applications from them for tree trimming, painting, and removal of unsafe structures,” she said. “The city replaced the street signs in that area; trimmed trees; replaced stairs at one home; and removed trash, rubbish and downed tree limbs. Additional improvements we’d like to do have to be completed on private property; and two structures have been identified for voluntary removal.”
She said they’ve spent about $7,000 so far and the work was received well in the neighborhood.
“Our aim is to do this here, then move to other neighborhoods.”
Clifton Fifer and Karen Maddox complimented the work so far and thanked the city, especially for the “trust factor” this work created with residents. Fifer said one man found a part-time job as a result; and Maddox said the street signs are exciting, and residents are thrilled that needs and wants are being met.
While some of the assessments and work is done, primarily in the Doyle Center area, this has been delayed under COVID-19.
Sawyer said a one-day celebration was planned to celebrate their success, but it has been delayed. Code Enforcement continues to enforce the existing regulations.
City Manager Mark McDaniel said the city first budgeted about $50,000 for these improvements and the Doyle area was to be a catalyst for sustained improvements.
Council members approved the resolution in support of this project.
City Thoroughfare Plan
amendment
Council members approved 5-0 with little discussion two amendments to the city’s thoroughfare plan.
One fixes the maps showing the new Olympic Drive in its as-built location just south of the site of the new Hal Peterson Middle School campus on Loop 534.
The other change was the deletion of a proposed future connection from Bear Skin Trail to Ranchero Road. City officials told council the topography is difficult there and that’s probably why this road connection has never been built.
Sign Code amendments
In a first reading and discussion of Sign Codes, Drew Paxton said the changes so far are all specific to the “residential transition” areas of Kerrville.
He said maximum height will now be 7-feet 8-inches, and signs can be on poles or attached to rock structures. Most signs they found are not lit and they found only one “message board.” Signs are limited to 32 square feet. He said lighted signs must be “dark” between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. if they are close to residential properties.
One citizen attending the meeting in person said he was concerned about the 32 square feet, calling it large for some pieces of property and uses; that most are smaller, about 10-23 square feet. He said lighted signs aren’t good in some neighborhoods; and called wording “unclear” related to terms used in the thoroughfare plan.
Councilwoman Kim Clarkson said she personally observed and measured a few signs before this meeting, and agreed with the citizen’s comments.
She and other council members suggested more amendments and tabling this, but McDaniel said they could approve it on first reading with or without amendments at this meeting, and will see it again on second reading.
All agreed they need more time to consider this; and that it can be further modified. Then they voted 5-0 to approve it on first reading.
Zoning Code amendments
Council members discussed proposed amendments and additions to the city’s Zoning Code with Drew Paxton, including a new C-2 District that has a wider variation of uses. He said designations for parks will be “Public Institutional;” and where they had three titles for uses of what is generally called B&Bs and related lodging, the new term for all those lodging uses will be “short-term rental units.”
Churches’ “accessory uses” including classrooms, parsonages and social uses will be in a new definition.
“Height” definitions are now consistent with what’s in the Building Code. The new amendments include how accessories in a front yard are measured and allowed, including carports and ornamental fences; and development standards that include layout and dimensions of parking spaces.
Councilwoman Delayne Sigerman and Mayor Bill Blackburn called the changes “refinements” and “fixing inconsistencies.” Blackburn reminded council and the audience that previous work on zoning matters was done by a citizen committee. No public speakers signed up to call on this item.
Council voted 5-0 to approve the proposed changes on first reading.
Ellenburger groundwater well
Council also got a report from Deputy City Manager E.A. Hoppe about a new Legion Well Civil Construction Plan and its engineering design fee proposal. The city provided city property at the corner of Loop 534 and Legion Drive; and Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District provided research to find a successful site for a new water well.
They identified this site as capable of producing 700 gallons per minute when construction is complete.
Consent agenda
As part of the Consent Agenda and with no discussion, council unanimously approved the Kerr 911 Network budget. For the FY2021 budget, Executive Director Mark Del Toro told council they will keep the $0.75 service fee per month for all classes of service; and they plan to continue 9-1-1 sign sales and public education, and transition to NextGen 911 services if feasible.
This is a balanced budget with sections for revenue, payroll, operation of PSAP and Call Centers, direct services, a PSAP Replacement Fund, and under Miscellaneous, an increase to cover aerial imagery costs, and other needs.
Presentation, proclamation
General Manager Mike Wittler of the Kerrville Public Utility Board accepted a certificate from Blackburn for a “Kerrville Kindness Award” with the mayor citing the local public utility board for performing “above and beyond the call of duty” during a number of recent inclement weather events, to restore power and repair numerous downed power lines.
KPUB also sent linemen recently to assist communities in Texas and Louisiana where there were widespread outages following Hurricane Laura. And in response to COVID-19, the company created a new Change for Charity program that helps struggling customers to pay their electric bills. KPUB employees also donated $5,000 to a local food relief fund, he said,
The other proclamation named the month of September as “Recovery Month” in support of prevention of mental and substance abuse disorders, that treatment is effective and people can and do recover in this area and across the nation. It said this year’s observance embraces the challenges of 2020, and should help people to find support and courage to speak up for inclusion, respect and opportunity.
The proclamation was presented to Dale Trees from the Kerrville Recovery Community Coalition.
