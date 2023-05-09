Peterson Health Trauma team aims to ‘Save-A-Life’ with life jacket program
Buy Now

citizens are invited to donate to the Peterson Health “Save-A-Life Jacket Program,” organized by the Peterson Regional Medical Center Trauma Team in an effort to eliminate child drownings or near-drownings this summer.

Every summer our community loses adults and children to drowning accidents, and Peterson Health’s Emergency Department cares for many patients who have had near-drowning events.

In an effort to prevent these traumatic incidents, Peterson Health’s Trauma Team announced the “Save-A-Life Jacket Program,” a fundraising campaign to keep our community kids safe in the water this summer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.