Every child deserves to experience the joy of Christmas morning.
The Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year.
Once a child has been registered and accepted as an Angel, their Christmas wish list is shared with donors in our community who purchase gifts of new clothing and toys. The gifts are distributed to the family to place under their family Christmas tree.
The Angel Tree provides the opportunity for generous donors, families, and businesses to personalize a gift for a child in need by adopting an Angel and purchasing gifts for that individual.
Angel Trees are set up at the Salvation Army Kroc Center of Kerrville, Walmart, Gibson’s General Store, Belk, and River Hills Mall. After choosing an Angel and purchasing the gifts, the Angels are returned to the Salvation Army Kroc Center of Kerrville and distributed to the families by the Salvation Army.
How to adopt an Angel? Choose your Angel from any of the above locations.
Shop for your angel according to the requested suggested items on the tag. Put all the unwrapped gifts in a bag. Place the child’s name and code on each item. Return your Angel to the Salvation Army Kroc Center of Kerrville no later than Dec. 10.
If you have any questions regarding the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program, please get in touch with Major Missy Romack at (830) 285-7942 or visit the Salvation Army Kroc Center at 201 Holdsworth Dr.
