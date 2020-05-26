Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the required need for social distancing, different polling locations have been announced for the July 14 runoff primary election.
Voters who opt for the convenience of casting their ballots in early, in-person voting may do so at either the county-owned Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Hwy 27 in Kerrville, or in the boardroom of the Ingram Independent School District Business Building, 510 College Street in Ingram.
Hours of early voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, June 29-July 2, and again from Monday through Friday, July 6-10. There will be no early voting on Friday through Sunday, July 3-5, due to the Independence Day holiday.
On the Ballot
The actual process of voting is not expected to take long for voters in this upcoming election, since there are few races yet to be decided.
(Candidates are listed in the order in which they appear on the ballots.)
Republican: The only local battle making an appearance is on the Republican Primary Runoff Election ballot – that of the decision of who will be the next Kerr County sheriff.
Candidates looking to rally local support behind them in this final push are Larry Leitha and Elias Romeriz Garcia. (Current Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer will be retiring after a lifelong career in law enforcement service to local citizens.)
Also on the Republican ticket is a runoff to decide the party’s District 5 candidate for the State Board of Education. Voters will decide between runoff candidates Lani Popp and Robert Morrow.
Democratic: The Democratic Party Primary Runoff Election ballot also is putting to voters two runoff races.
Voters will choose the party’s candidate for United States Senator between Mary “M.J.” Hegar and Royce West.
And, the runoff election also will decide the Democrats’ choice for Railroad Commissioner between Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo and Chrysta Castaneda.
Registering to Vote,
Mail-in Ballots
The last day for Kerr County residents who to register to vote is Monday, June 15.
Mailed ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, July 14, if the carrier envelope is not postmarked or Wednesday, July 15, by 5 p.m. if the carrier envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day (unless overseas or military voter deadlines apply.)
Election Day Voting
Kerr County voters who prefer to wait and cast their ballots on the actual day of the election will be able to cast their ballots between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on July 14.
“Please note that precincts have been consolidated for the upcoming election,” said Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector and Elections Administrator Bob Reeves.
Voters in Kerr County’s various precincts should report as indicated to one of the four polling locations.
• Precincts 101, 107, 109, 113, 118, 119: Voters from these precincts will vote at the River Hills Mall, 200 Sidney Baker Street South in Kerrville;
• Precincts 202, 211, 215, 202: Voters assigned to the 200 series of precincts should report to Union Church, 11 Travis Street in Kerrville;
• Precincts 303, 308, 312, 314: Voters in these precincts are asked to report for balloting at the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, 910 Main Street in Kerrville;
• Precincts 404, 405, 406, 410, 416, 417: West Kerr County voters in these precincts should cast ballots at the voting station that will be based in City West Church, 3139 Junction Highway in Ingram.
For more information about registering to vote, where to vote or about precincts and polling locations, call the Kerr County Elections Department at 792-2242.
