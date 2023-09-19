Public invited to help paint Schreiner portrait Friday

Amateur artists of any age wishing to help create a historic painting are invited to join artist Vickie Hayes this Friday, Sept 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the annual Texas Heritage Day on the Schreiner University campus.
Hayes is creating a collaborative painting entitled “Young Charlie Schreiner.”
The finished painting will be unveiled on the afternoon of Sept. 17 in the Logan Library.
“Charles Schreiner is the fellow who created the Texas Hill Country we know today,” said Dr. Don Frazier, executive director of the Texas Center. “His vision and entrepreneurial energy helped craft this unique and important part of Texas. We will show him as an orphaned Alsatian immigrant - the same age as our college freshmen - surveying the Texas landscape and thinking about how he will make it in this rugged region.”
The painting is one of 20 interactive exhibits and teaching stations open during Texas Heritage Day. Other activities include firing demonstrations with vintage weapons, the Texas Camel Corps, Buffalo Soldiers, trick roping, Lipan Apache tipi and native dancing, chuck wagon, butter making, and flintknapping.
The event is free and open to the public. Schools and educators are encouraged to bring their students. CPE credits may be earned for time spent on the site.
