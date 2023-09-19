Public invited to help paint Schreiner portrait Friday

The community is invited to work on the collaborative painting “Young Charles Schreiner” this Friday during Texas Heritage Day at Schreiner University.

Amateur artists of any age wishing to help create a historic painting are invited to join artist Vickie Hayes this Friday, Sept 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the annual Texas Heritage Day on the Schreiner University campus.

Hayes is creating a collaborative painting entitled “Young Charlie Schreiner.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.