The chamber ensemble Camerata San Antonio opens its season with “19th Century Echoes” the weekend of Sept. 1 at the following locations:
• Sept. 1, 4 p.m., Kerrville, First Presbyterian Church, 800 Jefferson Street;
• Sept. 2, 3 p.m., San Antonio, Christ Episcopal Church, 510 Belknap Place, and;
• Sept. 3, 2 p.m., San Antonio, Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 11093 Bandera Rd.
Programming for this concert centers on the musically rich period between the World Wars. Pieces include:
• Erich Wolfgang Korngold: “Much Ado About Nothing (Incidental music);”
• Fritz Kreisler: “String Quartet in A Minor,” and;
• Florence Price: “String Quartet in A Minor.”
This is the first of five concerts and one recital in a season of “high-quality, less-frequently performed” pieces offered in San Antonio and Kerrville for 2023-24.
Admission for general seating is a donation of $20. Individual concert tickets are available now at www.cameratasa.org or by calling (210) 492-9519.
Season passes are still available for 20 percent off, or 10 percent off off a “Flex” pass that offers attendance at any four concerts.
The core ensemble consists of Emily Freudigman on viola; Ken Freudigman on cello; and Matthew Zerweck and Laura Scalzo on violin.
Camerata San Antonio is an acclaimed chamber ensemble made up of award-winning performers. Camerata San Antonio presents chamber music of the highest caliber to a diverse classical music-loving audience, and is equally committed to providing educational concerts and musical enrichments to San Antonio’s public school students.
Information on the season and on each concert is available on the web site at www.cameratasa.org.
