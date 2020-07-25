Tivy grad earns Acadian EMS award

Bastrop County Paramedic Rene Herrera, a 2011 graduate of Tivy High School and Kerr County native, was recently named the recipient of the Acadian Companies “President’s Per- formance Award.”
Herrera has been a member of the Acadian ambulance company’s Central Texas team since October of 2017, starting as a flex paramedic before joining a 24-hour unit in Bastrop County.
Herrera completed the Critical Care Transport program and regularly covers openings on CCT units.
He reportedly helps “tremendously” when last minute call-ins and extra crew requests come in. Herrera recently returned from a six-week deployment to New Orleans to assist in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Acadian officials describe Herrera as “committed to excellence, takes tremendous pride in his job performance and is dedicated to the company and his peers. He continually looks for ways to learn and expand his knowledge so he can pass it forward to a new generation of medics.”
Herrera’s award was celebrated by his mother, Ysela Garcia; brother, Alan Waye Outlet; sister, Amber Outlet; and grandmothers Eloida B. Garcia and Cathy Herrera.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.