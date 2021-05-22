COVID-19 put a damper on last year’s “Robert Earl Keen’s Fourth on the River,” but get ready to “let ‘er rip” in grand style on Independence Day weekend with a full day of free music on Sunday, July 4, at “Robert Earl Keen’s Fourth on the River” at Louise Hays Park, culminating in the traditional (and magnificent) fireworks display.
This will be the sixth year that Robert Earl Keen has hosted his free Fourth on the River event, including last year when he, his band, and special guests graciously live-streamed a Virtual Fourth on the River from his Snake Barn Movie Ranch Studio just outside of Medina, Texas. Keen has made many meaningful contributions in both this community, notably his support for the Hill Country Youth Orchestra, and in the music industry nationwide. As more projects and opportunities come down the pike, and as Keen starts to once again tour extensively, one thing remains the same: Robert Earl Keen loves what he does. "It's just like, man, I'm lucky to still be hanging out here and doing this," he says. "I feel like everything came full circle in a wonderful way."
Keen will be joined at the event by Cody Canada & The Departed, Kylie Frey, and Jesse Daniel. Cody Canada returns after a recent sold-out show at Arcadia Live, this time with his band, The Departed.
A road warrior and prolific songwriter, Canada was the front man of Cross Canadian Ragweed, a wildly influential band that dominated the Red Dirt music scene for more than a decade, selling millions of albums and playing for huge audiences across the U.S. Canada formed The Departed in 2011, and with them brews up a sound that’s inspired by outlaw country icons of the 70s and rock bands of the 90s.
Also returning to Kerrville is Nashville recording artist Kylie Frey, who wowed the Arcadia Live audience in March. Born and raised as country as it gets, Frey is a third-generation rodeo girl and Louisiana state goat-tying champion.
After just four years of dedicated work, Frey has already notched four Number Ones on the Texas Regional Radio Report – “Rodeo Man,” “Too Bad” (with Randy Rogers), “One Night In Tulsa” and “Spur of the Moment” – with the latter enshrined as the fastest-rising Number One by a female artist in chart history.
Kicking off the “Fourth on the River” event will be Jesse Daniel, who opened the recent sold-out Charley Crockett show at Arcadia Live. His songs mix the twang of classic country with greasy, roadhouse-worthy muscle.
“I called it with Sturgill [Simpson], I called it with Tyler [Childers], this dude’s the next one to blow up.” - Shooter Jennings.
Daniel’s debut album, Rollin’ On, has been described as “a country record for the 2020s, with one boot planted in the same sonic territory that Buck Owens and Merle Haggard once occupied, and the other pointed in a direction that’s entirely Daniel’s own.”
In addition to the free Sunday concert, The Arcadia Live is privileged to host the Grammy Award-winning band, Reckless Kelly, for their first-ever appearance in Kerrville on Saturday, July 3. Led by brothers Cody and Willy Braun, the band just released two new albums – “American Jackpot” and “American Girls.” The Austin Chronicle says of the albums, “Like a Western-rooted Drive-By Truckers or Red Dirt Springsteen, Reckless Kelly explores that sense of America with a brazen embrace of both pride and critique, hard truths reckoned with head-on but with stubborn and enduring independence.”
Tickets for Reckless Kelly go on sale to the public on Friday, May 21, at www.thearcadialive.org.
Arcadia Live, Inc. is a non-profit organization that owns and operates the Arcadia Live theatre and, in conjunction with Robert Earl Keen and the City of Kerrville, organizes Robert Earl Keen’s Fourth on the River. Sponsors of this year’s July 4 event will be treated to a sponsor-only concert on July 2 at Arcadia Live.
If you are interested in becoming a July 4 sponsor, please reach out to Anne (info@thearcadialive.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.