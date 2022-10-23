The second annual Kerrville Mountain Bike Festival returns to Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Hwy., on Oct. 22-23, 2022. The event is organized by the Texas Hill Country Mountain Bike Association, a local group led by Lisa and Adam Salladin, owners of Hill Country Bicycle Works. This event is the fifth race in the Texas Mountain Bike Racing Association (TMBRA) Cycle Progression Texas Cup Mountain Bike Series. Racers will come from all over the state to compete. Anyone can participate – locals will have a home course advantage should they choose to test their mettle. There are 39 different classes and categories that are recognized from ages 10 and under to 70 years old.
The festival kicks off Saturday with a free Kids Cup event featuring a safety talk and a race for ages 2-12 years old. Are you a first-time racer? A free racers clinic is offered to all first-time participants and will gear you up with all the information you need to know before the race on Sunday. The Adult/Junior Team Time Trial, the Costume Crit, and the Unicycle Race will round out Saturday’s events.
Sunday is race day with the cross-country mountain bike races starting at 8:30 a.m. Race start times and distances are based on rider abilities. There is an 11, a 22, and a 33-mile race for adults, as well as a modified six-mile course for those 10 and under and 12 and under. All the races will take place on the Kerrville-Schreiner Park trail system.
Kerrville-Schreiner Park boasts more than 13 miles of hiking and mountain biking trails.
“We’re looking forward to continuing to bring events to Kerrville-Schreiner Park to show off this beautiful and unique city park,” Lisa Salladin said. “Kerrville-Schreiner Park is a wonderful but still a lesser-known mountain biking destination.”
• Kids Cup (FREE) – 2 p.m.;
• First-Time Racer Clinic (FREE) – 3 p.m.;
• Adult/ Junior Team Time Trial – 4 p.m.;
• Unicycle Race – 5:30 p.m.;
• 10/12 and Under – 8:30 a.m.;
Registration for Saturday’s events can be completed online prior to the event or on-site on race day. Registration for Sunday’s events must be done online up to 30 minutes before your category race start. Information can be found at www.kerrvillemountainbikefestival.com.
The hillside trails at Kerrville-Schreiner Park will be closed Sunday, Oct. 23 from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Kerrville-Schreiner Park users should be prepared to share the course with those racers who may be pre-riding the course the weekend before the race, as well as on Saturday, Oct. 22. This is a multi-use two directional trail, so be aware of your surroundings and trail users.
On race day, spectators are welcome and encouraged. There are numerous places to watch the race unfold. The park will be open to all Saturday and Sunday so come out and join the fun.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department or Instagram at cityofkerrville.
