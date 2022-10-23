The second annual Kerrville Mountain Bike Festival returns to Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Hwy., on Oct. 22-23, 2022. The event is organized by the Texas Hill Country Mountain Bike Association, a local group led by Lisa and Adam Salladin, owners of Hill Country Bicycle Works. This event is the fifth race in the Texas Mountain Bike Racing Association (TMBRA) Cycle Progression Texas Cup Mountain Bike Series. Racers will come from all over the state to compete. Anyone can participate – locals will have a home course advantage should they choose to test their mettle. There are 39 different classes and categories that are recognized from ages 10 and under to 70 years old.

The festival kicks off Saturday with a free Kids Cup event featuring a safety talk and a race for ages 2-12 years old. Are you a first-time racer? A free racers clinic is offered to all first-time participants and will gear you up with all the information you need to know before the race on Sunday. The Adult/Junior Team Time Trial, the Costume Crit, and the Unicycle Race will round out Saturday’s events.

