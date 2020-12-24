The Public Works Department, Solid Waste Division would like to inform City of Kerrville residents of the 2020 holiday schedule and special trash collection that will be offered to residents on their regular trash pickup day during the week of Dec. 28. This special collection is for bagged trash, which will be picked up in addition to residents’ regular trash bins.
Please note that Christmas trees will not be picked up during this collection. Christmas trees will be picked up in January, 2021 with regular brush/yard waste collections.
Christmas week
• Monday, Dec. 21 through Thursday, Dec. 24 are regular trash service days.
• Thursday, Dec. 24 - Landfill closes at 2:30 p.m.
• Friday, Dec. 25 – No recycle collection. Landfill will be closed.
• Saturday, Dec. 26 – Makeup recycle pickup day for Friday, Dec. 25.
New Year’s week
The week of Dec. 28, Republic Services will conduct a special collection to pick up extra bagged trash on the same pickup day as resident’s regular trash collection.
• Monday, Dec. 28 through Thursday, Dec. 31 are regular trash service days.
• Friday, Jan. 1 – No recycle collection. Landfill will be closed.
• Saturday, Jan. 2 – Makeup recycle pickup day for Friday, Jan. 1.
As indicated above, the special collection will be the week of Dec. 28, 2020 on the same day as residents’ regularly scheduled trash collection day. This special collection allows residents to discard extra garbage from the Christmas holiday. Please put any extra trash in bags and place at least three feet away from your cart. All items must be out by 7:30 a.m. of your trash collection day. Bags must have enough wall strength to maintain integrity when lifted and not weigh more than 35 pounds. Be advised that the extra trash bags will not be collected by the truck servicing the carts, but by a different truck later.
Further inquiries regarding these collections can be made by contacting Republic Services at (830) 522-3062, or the City of Kerrville Public Works Department at (830) 258-1221.
Additional information is also available online at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
