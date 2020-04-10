In light of the recent extension of the “stay at home” orders passed down by Governor Abbott and Mayor Blackburn of Kerrville. Riverside Nature Center’s Visitor Center and Arboretum will remain closed through April 30.
At that time, the Board of Directors will assess the current situation and act accordingly.
“Remember we are all in this together. Each of us must do our part in ensuring that we all stay healthy and keep a positive outlook. I encourage you to take solace in nature,” Becky Etzler, RNC excutive director, said. “You need not venture further than your own backyard. This is a glorious time of the year, a time of birth and growth. Caterpillars are transforming, baby birds are chirping in their nests, and the wildflowers are sprouting daily.”
The public is invited to capture some of the spring experience in photos and share them on Riverside Nature Center’s Facebook page.
