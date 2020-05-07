Just about everything at the April 28 regular City Council meeting had to do with money and the ongoing COVID-19 fight, from city finances to possible grants to reimburse the city.
Financial update
City Finance Director Amy Dozier reported to council on city finances as of March 31, saying year to date the General Fund has received revenue of $18.2 million compared to $12.7 million in expenses.
She said revenues exceeding expenses is normal this point in the fiscal year because property taxes are due by Jan. 31. But she also said property tax collections are slightly worse than the expected budget “due to a large taxpayer’s delinquency.”
She said, while sales tax revenue was right on budget and is up 4.6 percent compared to FY19, city officials have “significant concerns” about this revenue source due to COVID-19.
Sales tax is received on a two-month delay. Sales tax collected on January sales is sent to the city in March; and sales tax for February sales has been sent in April (also above budget by 1.5 percent).
Dozier said they expect to see the first virus-related impact on May 8 when the state comptroller releases information on March sales tax that will be distributed in May, possibly a 40 percent loss from March and April.
Other revenue in the General Fund is lower than budget due to Municipal Court fines and forfeitures being down. Dozier said they expect to see “significant negative COVID-19 revenue impacts” at Kerrville Schreiner Park, Municipal Court and EMS.
Dozier said General Fund expenditures are lower than budget due to vacancies in police and parks, and spending cuts already implemented to mitigate the impact of the current revenue impacts. Those include a hiring “chill,” temporary salary adjustments, delayed or eliminated spending, and changes to the FY20 street paving plan.
She also reported on the Water Fund, Development Services Fund, Golf Fund, Hotel Occupancy Fund and a Real Estate update. Of those, the HOT Fund and the Golf Fund are in the red; and she said the Convention & Visitors Bureau cut 15 percent (about $149,000) from their budget, mostly in planned advertising.
She called home sales “flat” compared to last fiscal year and said they are unsure about impacts on the real estate market.
On the Water Fund, Dozier said it was too early to tell if people staying home will show up in water consumption records later.
Grant application,
COVID-19 expenses
City officials asked council to approve submission of a grant application to the governor’s office, Criminal Justice Division, to ask for federal funds to cover allowable expenses under the COVID-19 fight that could include overtime, equipment including medical personal protection gear and supplies.
City staff explained that Texas got about $27.8 million to dispense to cities using the “regional councils of governments” divisions; and Alamo Area Council of Governments got about $3 million of that to disburse among communities in AACOG with less than 500,000 population.
Amy Dozier said the state asked for “letters of intent to apply” and she plans to do so as soon as possible before the money runs out.
City officials have a separate “wish list” of items they want, if the funding happens, including two First Responder ozone sterilization systems (mist systems) for sterilizing patrol vehicles, ambulances or even offices.
The Kerrville requests total about $215,000; and council voted 5-0 to approve sending the grant applications.
Update, COVID-19
response
City Manager Mark McDaniel said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s report to open Texas, all 63 pages of it, including certain provisions for counties with few virus cases, is posted on the state’s website.
And Kerr County with less than five active cases qualifies to re-open under the 50-percent-occupancy rule. If Kerr gets more cases, information goes to Abbott’s office again, and he decides if Kerr goes back down to 25-percent occupancy.
Still, no barber or beauty shops or spas may open (and the Governor will have to say when they may reopen); and there are still no visitors allowed to nursing home.
He said they are treating city hall like a business, related to the spacing and hours of service.
The tennis courts re-opened and the Butt-Holdsworth Library as of May 4 with some limitations.
He said council meetings will be held “closer to their former format in May; and city boards and commissions will begin meeting again in June and July.”
Asked by council about changes in service levels for citizens when budget cuts were made, McDaniel said they are discontinuing citizen drop-offs at the landfill as of May 4, but otherwise few citizens will notice the changes.
Fire Chief Dannie Smith told council COVID-19 is still a serious threat, and they continue to take precautions, especially with the city’s vulnerable population. He said of Texas deaths, 76 percent have been people 65 years of age and older; and the state has doubled the number of tests being done.
Texas officials expanded testing to 15,000-20,000 per day, he said, and their goal was 30,000 per day.
As of April 28, the city had five total cases and three recovered, he said. The Outreach Clinic had 47 visits by that date, and 46 negative tests.
Asked who citizens can call for information, Smith said if the caller is a restanteur here, to call Daryl; and for general information, 258-1111. He said two pages of the Governors re-opening plan online is about restaurants.
He said masks were suggested, not required; and employees will be wearing them, if dealing with the public.
Grant application,
Mobile Command Center
With no separate discussion and as part of the Consent Agenda, council members voted 5-0 to approve a resolution that authorizes the submission of a grant application from the city to the Office of the Governor, Public Safety Office, for the purchase of a Mobile Command Center.
