Hill Country Astronomers (HCA) will meet at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the HEB Activity Room at Hill Country University Center, 2818 US-290, Fredericksburg.
HCA vice president Mark Ward will host the program followed by a discussion. Ward will show two videos by Professor David M. Meyer, Northwestern University, from the series “Experiencing Hubble: Understanding the Greatest Images of the Universe.”
“The Antennae Galaxies—A Cosmic Collision,” a pair of interacting galaxies called the Antennae, represent Hubble's most dramatic snapshot of a galactic collision. We will learn how such events unfold over the course of millions of years and how the nearby Andromeda galaxy will have a similar encounter with our own Milky Way in the far distant future.
See “Abell 2218—A Massive Gravitational Lens.” One of the consequences of Einstein's general theory of relativity is evident in Hubble's picture of the galaxy cluster, Abell 2218. We will learn about the physics of this phenomenon, called gravitational lensing, and discover how Hubble has used it to study extremely distant galaxies as well as dark matter.
Ward has more than 50 years’ experience as an amateur astronomer, 30 years as an amateur machinist, and is a retired geophysicist and Lutheran pastor.
Most HCA members live in Central Texas. Some members are accomplished amateur astronomers; others are beginners. No matter your experience level, you are welcome to participate in HCA. Club membership is not required to attend monthly meetings. We hope HCA can fulfill your interest in learning more about the night sky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.