Council labors over three issues

With Kerrville City Council Place 1 member Roman Garcia and former councilperson George Baroody questioning the bases of the only three new action items on the agenda for council’s Jan. 10 regular meeting, the first three ordinances of the new year were passed by a split 4-1 vote.
The specifics of each ordinance had been presented previously to council and pertained to conforming to national Dark Sky recommendations, vacating unimproved and unused property owned by the City of Kerrville and an adjustment to the 2023 ad valorem tax rate.
Dark Sky ordinance
Planning Director Drew Paxton presented Ordinance 2023-03 on first reading, detailing proposed changes to the “Building and Building Regulations” portion of the city’s Code of Ordinance by adding a new article entitled “Outdoor Lighting,” designed to help eliminate light pollution and support the International Dark Sky Association.
“First this is a Kerrville 2050 item out of the Parks Chapter 4.8 to evaluate the desirability of a ‘Night Sky Ordinance’,” Paxton said. “The Code Review Committee started that evaluation in 2019 and on into 2020.”
Paxton said the Code Review Committee tabled the evaluation to “move on to subdivision code and some bigger projects.”
“They picked it back up last year and has recommended the ordinance that you have before you,” Paxton said.
He said the purpose of the ordinance is to reduce glare and improve nighttime visibility, which contributes to safer, more secure and attractive outdoor living spaces.
Paxton also explained the concept of “light trespassing,” which reveals how glare from some structures inadvertently emanate unwanted light on other structures.
To illustrate his point, Paxton presented photos from the 2020 electrical blackout and compared them to current photos in the same area.
“It shows how much clearer the night sky was,” Paxton said.
The proposed ordinance would effect all new construction and would require existing outdoor fixtures to be brought into compliance within 10 years, Paxton said.
Paxton said the ordinance would limit the number lumens emitted, require shields in some areas and color temperatures, to name a few.
Place 4 Councilperson Brenda Hughes asked for clarification on residential light trespass, providing an example of a second floor room in a home, asking if installing curtains would suffice to eliminate light trespass from that home to another.
Paxton said it would.
“The objective is just to keep that light source within your home and not outside,” Hughes said.
To which Paxton responded “correct.”
Mayor Judy Eychner asked how the city is going to monitor compliance 10 years from now.
“A lot of it is going to be with building permits, any existing building going through a remodel … those properties would be updated,” Paxton said. “Other than that, it is going to be an education process. We go through implementation of this and educating the community on what is the purpose of the Dark Sky lighting and why we are protecting the night skies … working with our local building suppliers on what lights are appropriate and make sure they are carrying lights that comply.”
Garcia said he hadn’t had time to review the proposed ordinance before the meeting and said he had several questions.
Garcia said he reads the ordinance to say that “almost any light you have in your house, if it has light rays that can go outside is considered outdoor lighting, right?”
“No,” Paxton said, explaining that the light source defined as causing light pollution must shine above the plane of the light source itself, simply meaning that the rays may not shine upward, but rather downward.
Garcia then questioned Paxton on how the Dark Sky Ordinance is considered a Kerrville 2050 item, although he did quote from the Parks 4.8 chapter that listed evaluating the possibility of becoming an International Dark Sky community, highlighting three goals: enhance the downtown area, capitalizing on quality of life assets to compliment interest in the community and improving tourism and infrastructure.
“I don’t see how a Night Sky ordinance does that,” Garcia said. “So, I’m a little bit confused on how we get to this being an implementation of the 2050 plan with those principals and guides put in place by the community.”
“The Code Review Committee did evaluate and acknowledge that it (Dark Sky Ordinance) would increase tourism by protecting the night skies,” Paxton said. “People visiting our downtown, people visiting our parks and making sure those place can be enjoyed day and night.”
Garcia said to be certified as an International Dark Sky community, the City of Kerrville would have to do several things, which are included in the ordinance. However, he said the sign illumination restrictions was not addressed in the ordinance presented by the Code Review Committee.
“I understand that is going to be adopted later on, possibly in the sign code,” Garcia said. “Adopting this ordinance alone is not going to give us the ability to be certified as a Dark Sky Community.”
Eychner then clarified the city would seek certification once the final element is in place.
Garcia said he felt the ordinance was too restrictive.
Place 2 Councilperson Kim Clarkson said, as a member of the Code Review Committee, she wanted to remind council that committee members have been dedicated to the creation of a Dark Sky Ordinance for four years.
“That committee is made up of developers, homebuilders, and home owners and I felt like, as a council member, it was important for me personally as a member of that committee to listen to the direction of the committee without myself weighing in, because I knew I would be having to weigh on this as a council member,” Clarkson said. “I just want to put it out there, because I know you guys weren’t at the meetings, but there was unanimous support for those chosen (to serve on that committee).”
Seven citizen speakers signed up to support the ordinance, with all unanimously acknowledging the value of protecting the night skies in the Hill Country, enticing tourism and highlighting events such as the upcoming eclipses.
Garcia then attempted to find a way to amend the ordinance that was presented by the Code Review Committee.
“As times goes on, some of these things may need to be tweaked a little bit, but overall, I think we’ve got a good starting point,” Eychner said.
She asked if he had anything in particular that he would like to amend, to which Garcia said all of the items he mentioned earlier.
“I feel like the committee has gone over this in detail and they also looked at the 2050 plan and they feel it is close enough to align with what we’ve got,” Eychner said. “From my standpoint, if in time, we feel that there is something that needs to be changed, it can be looked at.”
With that, Clarkson moved to pass Ordinance No. 2023-03. Hughes seconded and the motion passed 4-1, with Garcia voting in opposition.
Vacating property
Council voted 4-1 to approve the equivalent of a “property swap” for land owned by the City of Kerrville for adjacent land needed by the City of Kerrville.
Assistant City Attorney Michael Hornes explained that the property in question is located on West Street that was procured and unused since 1925.
“We currently have utility easements running through those areas. We have the Lower Lois Drainage Project that is just been completed and we are going to have an Upper Lois Project, and as part of that we need an easement that is currently running through the property that is not our property.”
Hornes explained that city staff are looking to abandon the property that is not being used as a street and never has been used as such in order to obtain the needed easement from the adjacent property owner.
“The property owner has requested an exchange,” Hornes said.
City Manager E.A. Hoppe further explained the city’s needs.
“This paves the way for the city to move foward the improvements to the TxDot bridge structure there on Highway 27. It helps us move forward with the North Lois Drainage Project and once TxDot completes their project and it also helps us move foward with the Knapp Wastewater Extension. Sans the ability for us to process this exchange of easements and property, those three projects are at a standstill.”
City Attorney Mike Hayes explained that the small portion of property that was originally set aside to become a future city street in 1925 that never happened is essentially worthless to the city, but the needed easements are extremely important to progress for the city, also saying that the property owner who would obtain the sliver of land would be able to extend his parking lot.
Garcia questioned the need for an appraisal.
“We will negotiate with them. We want to be fair and we are getting value out of it,” Hayes said. “But, we are at a point where the property owner wants to proceed forward and we need to proceed forward.”
Garcia asked if there was a policy for abandoning property, to which Hayes said it doesn’t happen that often and state law supersedes city policy.
Garcia then asked if there was a contract in place for the swap.
“We control the transaction,” Hayes said. “We won’t file it in the property records until we know exactly what we are doing and what the appraisal says and what we think the value is.”
Baroody then echoed Garcia’s concerns.
“I have a hard time believing the receipt of an appraisal would change anything,” Clarkson said.
Hughes then moved to pass Ordinance No. 2023-04 allowing forward movement with the property swap and authorizing Hoppe to negotiate and finalize the details of acquiring the necessary easements. Place 3 Councilperson Joe Herring, Jr., seconded the motion, which passed with only Garcia voting against.
Tax rate adjustment
Finance Director Julie Behrens requested approval from council to amend the ad valorem tax rate for the City of Kerrville approved in the fall, citing an inadvertent clerical error as the reason.
“I’m here to talk to you about Ordinance No. 2023-05, which will essentially address an error, which was discovered in the original tax rate ordinance that was approved back in September,” Behrens said.
Behrens said the original ordinance was the responsibility of the finance department.
“So, I’m going to own that mistake and kind of walk you through the history,” Behrens said.
Behrens said she originally proposed a budget in August based on a .5752 cent per $100 valuation tax rate. At that time, her department and bond professionals assisting with the bond sale for the Public Safety Facility originally estimated .1411 cents per $100 valuation as debt service on the bonds.
However, on the same afternoon of the reading of the ordinance on Aug. 23, Behrens and her staff were informed of a reduction in the rate of debt service, based on a slightly lower interest rate on the bond sale.
“That allowed us the opportunity to reduce the tax rate by .0002,” Behrens said. “So, we went ahead and moved forward with that recommendation with the intention of being transparent about what we sold the bonds for and also only collecting what we needed to collect for debt for the fiscal year 2023.”
Behrens explained that the process for implementing an approved tax rate is to notify Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves of the approved rate, who then assesses property taxes accordingly.
“The error occurred with that ordinance that was sent to the tax assessor, which was the original ordinance of the .5752,” Behrens said. “So, property tax statements were billed on the .5752 rate instead of the .5750.”
She said her staff discovered the mistake while finalizing the 2023 budget documents.
Behrens said she notified Hays, Hoppe, Texas Municipal League attorneys and Reeves’ attorneys.
“I want to give you a little bit of information on impact. We ran some numbers, Bob and I both ran them separately and both came up with the same numbers, so we are in agreement with what the actual impact is,” Behrens said.
Behrens said the average pre-payment impact for residents in the City of Kerrville is 56 cents, meaning that the mistake made will impact the average property owner little more than half a dollar for the year.
Property owners assessed taxes on property valued at $100,000 would have paid 20 cents more than the actual rate and a property owner paying taxes on $500,000 valuation would have overpaid by $1.
“There is no impact to anyone over 65 or anyone with property tax exemptions,” Behrens said.
While she said she and Reeves discussed multiple options for remedying the error, the most cost effective way would be to officially adjust the tax rate by approving Ordinance No. 2023-05.
According to Behrens, the cost of creating and distributing refund checks would be $9,000, while the actual collections would only equate to a total of $4,126.
Behrens said options were limited to refunding the difference to taxpayers or adjusting the rate, saying that the staff recommendation to adjust the rate is based on the nearly $5,000 cost of issuing $4,126 in refunds, most of which would be for 56 cents.
However, Garcia and Baroody disagreed, saying the city should pay the $9,000 to refund the $4,126 to taxpayers, saying it was the “right thing.”
In the end, council approved the adjustment to the tax rate by voting 4-1 to approve Ordinance No. 2023-05. Garcia was the sole council member to vote against it.
Presentations
Mayor Judy Eychner presented members of the Kerrville Professional Firefighters Association with a Kerrville Kindness Award for their efforts in assisting a local citizen.
The Kerrville Professional Firefighters Association, in coordination with Elm Pass Property Improvements, Segura Lawn Care, Stephen Langlinais Inc., and Toss-It Dumpsters, recently provided outstanding community service to help a Kerrville citizen clear bamboo cane from her property.
Kerrville Fire Department Lt. Zane Zenner explained that the association is made up of active firefighters.
“Generally, you have to be a firefighter to be a member of the association,” Zenner said. “But there is an individual here that was a former firefighter that helped us in our efforts.”
Matt Meyers, owner of Toss-It Dumpsters, is the former firefighter who participated in the effort to assist the local citizen.
Eychner then explained the details regarding the efforts of the KPFA.
“Last summer, the Kerrville Fire Marshal’s Office received a complaint about a fire hazard from overgrown, 30-ft, bamboo cane that took over a neighbor’s entire yard,” Eychner said. “Unfortunately, the owner of the property was an elderly lady with no means to clear the bamboo.”
Eychner said that discussions with the property owner and her family revealed that the owner was the widow of former KFD firefighter Carol “Tex” Abbott, who was active with KFD in the early 1980s and passed away in 2016.
“The Kerrville Professional Firefighters Association was contacted and wasted no time in organizing a group of firefighters to remove the cane in October 2022,” Eychner said. “Overall, the team spent about 40 man-hours and 16 heavy-equipment-hours to remove four large dumpsters of cane. This was a truly amazing transformation to keep the resident and the community safe.”
Honoring Maguire
Prior to the meeting convening, Eychner honored former Kerrville Municipal Judge Pat Maguire by designating Jan. 10 as a “A Day of Celebration Honoring Judge M. Patrick Maguire and His Service to the City of Kerrville.”
Maguire served as the municipal court judge for 19 years, before being elected 198th Judicial District Judge.
Maguire was sworn in to his new role on Jan. 1. Local attorney Lucy Pearson will replace Maguire on the municpal court bench.
Ordinances, second reading
Kerrville City Council voted 5-0 to approve the following ordinances on the second reading:
• Ordinance No. 2023-01 annexing 4.45 acres located at 2511 State Highway 173, adjacent and south of the Kerrville Schreiner Park, into the corporate city limits and providing for a Mixed Use Zoning District designation.
• Ordinance No. 2023-02 changing the zoning of an approximate 0.63 acre lot located at 226 and 228 West Main from a Planned Development Zoning District to a Light Commercial Zoning District.
Board Appointments
Councilmembers unanimously approved the appointments of Deanna Allen, Katelyn Christopher and Christa Lovett to the city’s Recovery Community Coalition.
Consent Agenda
With one vote, council unanimously passed the following items under the Consent Agenda:
• Resolution No. 01-2023 authorizing Hoppe to approve a master multiple use agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation to permit the City of Kerrville to install and maintain public art within the state’s highway system right-of-way within the city limits;
• Resolution No. 02-2023 supporting the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport Board’s participation in a statewide pavement program to include specific capital improvements at the local airport. The proposed improvements are estimated to cost $1.3 million to complete, with the airport board committing to fund at least 10 percent of the cost of the multiple projects;
• Contract with Suez Water Technologies & Solutions in the amount of $302,105 for the purchase and installment of two membrane filters at the City of Kerrville Water Production Facility;
• Contract between the Texas Historical Commission and the City of Kerrville regarding Texas Main Street Locally Designated Program 2023;
• Kerrville City Council workshop minutes for Dec. 13, and;
• Kerrville City Council regular meeting minutes for Dec. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.