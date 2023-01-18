Council labors over three issues
Members of the Kerrville Professional firefighters association were presented with a Kerrville Kindness Award for their efforts in assisting a local, elderly resident. Pictured are KPFA members, from left, Zane Zenner, Justin Blue, Arnie Segura, Stephen Langlinais, and Troy Williams; and former firefighter Matt Meyers and Mayor Judy Eychner.

With Kerrville City Council Place 1 member Roman Garcia and former councilperson George Baroody questioning the bases of the only three new action items on the agenda for council’s Jan. 10 regular meeting, the first three ordinances of the new year were passed by a split 4-1 vote.

The specifics of each ordinance had been presented previously to council and pertained to conforming to national Dark Sky recommendations, vacating unimproved and unused property owned by the City of Kerrville and an adjustment to the 2023 ad valorem tax rate.

