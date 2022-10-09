Cody Canada returns to the Arcadia Live theatre with his full band promoting new album “Soul Gravy” on Thursday, Oct. 13,
This New Braunfels-based three-piece was formed through the dissolution of iconic rock band Cross Canadian. Ragweed frontman Cody Canada and bassist Jeremy Plato joined forces with drummer Eric Hansen to round out the Departed.
The result is poignant, thoughtfully crafted songs delivered with bold guitars, boomy bass lines and plenty of muscle. The new iteration of the Departed offers concert-goers a well-rounded sonic experience: the Red Dirt ghosts from Canada’s upbringing; the re-emergence of favored Cross Canadian Ragweed tunes; plus a revival of classic country gold from Plato-led vocals.
Kicking off the night is opening act the Damn Quails, a country rock group who thrive on the spontaneity of live performance and the ethereal connection between players that happens on stage. Their sets are a living, ever-changing experience that captivates crowds of all ages from all walks of life.
The Arcadia Live is a non-profit theatre venue that aims to promote vibrant and diverse entertainment while preserving the history and life of Downtown Kerrville.
