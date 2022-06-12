Salvation Army responding to Uvalde tragedy

The Salvation Army continues to provide around-the-clock assistance to first responders, impacted families, and the community of Uvalde, Texas, after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary on Tuesday, May 24.
Valued partners have joined the Salvation Army in providing practical and emotional and spiritual support.
An Emergency Disaster Services team from the Salvation Army in San Antonio has been onsite since Tuesday evening, and has diligently worked to provide 24-hour support. Beginning Saturday, food and hydration services will shift to normal operating hours, with three meals a day being served. In addition to the full-size mobile kitchen from San Antonio, with the capacity to serve up to 2,500 meals per day, a Rapid Response Unit from New Braunfels has been deployed, along with a 12-person bunk house and shower unit.
“This has been a very challenging and emotional week for everyone connected with Uvalde, and of course our thoughts and prayers go out to the families impacted by the shooting at Robb Elementary,” said Major Carolynn Webb, incident commander for the Salvation Army in Uvalde. “We have received tremendous practical help from H-E-B, Chick-fil-A, and Walmart, who have provided food and supplies, volunteers, and helped prepare and serve meals each day. The Salvation Army could not do this alone and as always, we are grateful for their support and partnership.”
On Thursday, the Salvation Army leadership met with DHS Center for Faith-Based & Neighborhood Partnerships Executive Director Melissa Rogers, who visited Uvalde. Rogers spent some time discussing the ongoing response efforts and shared encouraging words with team members.
The Salvation Army continues to support the Family Resource Center with food, hydration, emotional and spiritual care, and financial assistance for the victim and survivor families. Three Salvation Army officers (ministers) are available to speak and pray with those affected by this tragedy and six teams from Canines 4 Christ have committed to stay as long as needed.
“I was privileged to stand alongside some of the finest Salvation Army volunteers, employees, Officers and countless first responders during these last couple of days in Uvalde,” said Lt. Colonel Ronnie Raymer, divisional commander for the Salvation Army Texas Division. “The opportunity to pray with residents who witnessed this tragic event unfold right in front of their homes was as much as a blessing to me as I hope it was to these brave people. It has been an incredible opportunity for the Salvation Army to serve and minister in circumstances that I pray will never be repeated.”
As of May 28, the Salvation Army has provided 1,061 meals, 3,475 drinks, 2,075 snacks, and have made 138 emotional and spiritual contacts.
Staff and officers have served a total of 548 hours.
For the latest disaster response information, go to www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.
