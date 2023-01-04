Governor Greg Abbott today announced 152 “Jobs and Education for Texans” grants totaling more than $54 million have been awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission to public community, state, and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools across the state.
These grants will be used to purchase necessary equipment to establish or expand career and technical education programs that offer Texas students the opportunity to earn a license, certificate, or post-secondary degree in fields such as nursing, welding, automotive repair, and dentistry, Abbott said.
"Texas continues to cultivate a highly-skilled, diverse workforce through major investments in career and technical education training programs for our students," Abbott said. "Through this more than $54 million in job training grants, more Texans will have the opportunity to pursue good-paying jobs in high-demand careers across the state. Texas is the land of economic opportunity, and I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for their ongoing efforts to ensure that our students can grow and thrive in our state's booming economy."
TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel agreed.
"It’s important to identify high-demand jobs, but it’s critical to proactively commit resources to ensure Texans are ready to meet those workforce needs," Daniel said. "JET grants represent an important investment by TWC to provide training opportunities for the high-demand jobs of both the present and future."
Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature and approved by the Governor each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs of developing career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and open enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.
Through the action of the 87th Legislature and in partnership with the Texas Education Agency, TWC was allocated an additional $50 million to provide grants to eligible applicants in FY 2022.
The JET Advisory Board was established to assist TWC in administering these grants.
