Governor Greg Abbott today announced 152 “Jobs and Education for Texans” grants totaling more than $54 million have been awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission to public community, state, and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools across the state.

These grants will be used to purchase necessary equipment to establish or expand career and technical education programs that offer Texas students the opportunity to earn a license, certificate, or post-secondary degree in fields such as nursing, welding, automotive repair, and dentistry, Abbott said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.