The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department and Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is in the process of updating the Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Master Plan.
A well-attended public input meeting was held in December to kick off the public input process. Priorities identified in Kerrville 2050 and of the board were presented to the public for input.
An online survey is now available for additional community input based off of those results. The survey will be available until noon on Wednesday, March 9. The survey will be available online on the city’s website and Facebook page. Go here for a direct link to the survey: https://www.surveymonkey. com/r/B5PLTKD.
“We would like to invite the community the opportunity to participate in this process and to provide feedback on priorities for our Master Plan update,” said Ashlea Boyle, director of Parks and Recreation. “Community input is valuable and we want to ensure to encapsulate the overall desires of the community as it is their parks system. Our job is to execute the community’s vision.”
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
