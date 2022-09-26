Bandera Electric Cooperative will open youth program applications Sept. 15.
Each year, BEC offers scholarships to eligible high school seniors and currently enrolled postsecondary students and sends deserving students to the nation’s capital.
BEC will award 10 $2,500 scholarships for the 2023-24 school year. The BEC scholarship may be applied to a four-year university, junior college or Texas Education Agency-approved trade school as long as the student is considered full-time.
New Braunfels Area Community Foundation, an area nonprofit specializing in charitable giving and sound stewardship of funds and endowments, will manage the scholarship and Youth Tour selection processes to independently identify the most deserving recipients.
Scholarship awards are based on financial necessity, participation in community and school activities, and an essay. Youth Tour participants are selected based on an essay.
BEC will also send high school students to Washington, D.C., on a weeklong, all-expenses-paid trip in the summer of 2023 to experience all the nation’s capital has to offer.
While in D.C. students visit many of the nation’s exciting museums and memorable landmarks and meet other students from Texas and around the U.S., as well as their congressional representatives.
The tour is a part of the Government-in-Action Youth Tour hosted by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. BEC is committed to the education of its members and their children—our leaders of tomorrow.
Applications will be accepted Sept. 15 through Feb. 15, and can be found at BanderaElectric. com/YouthPrograms.
