The City of Kerrville would like to make residents aware of an upcoming project on Westminster Street between First Street and Lang Drive. The project consists of replacing an existing water main, sewer main, sidewalks, and the reconstruction of Westminster Street.

To minimize the impact on local traffic, the project will take place in two phases. The initial phase will occur between First Street and East Main Street. Contractors and personnel will be in the area performing preliminary tasks prior to any major construction. The major construction activities are expected to begin around Jan. 30. The second phase will continue from East Main Street to Lang Drive. This project is expected to last until October, 2023.

