The City of Kerrville would like to make residents aware of an upcoming project on Westminster Street between First Street and Lang Drive. The project consists of replacing an existing water main, sewer main, sidewalks, and the reconstruction of Westminster Street.
To minimize the impact on local traffic, the project will take place in two phases. The initial phase will occur between First Street and East Main Street. Contractors and personnel will be in the area performing preliminary tasks prior to any major construction. The major construction activities are expected to begin around Jan. 30. The second phase will continue from East Main Street to Lang Drive. This project is expected to last until October, 2023.
Some temporary road/lane closures will occur throughout the duration of the project, and citizens not residing on Westminster Street should seek alternate routes.
Contractors will be utilizing Westminster Street and adjacent roadways to mobilize equipment, materials, and supplies.
As a result, delays may occur at various times.
Please adhere to traffic-safety measures and use caution when approaching this area.
In addition, B.C. Richards Park will be utilized as a staging area for contractors. Certain areas will not be available for public usage. Residents along Westminster who are affected will receive proper notification of activities and parking guidelines.
Access for emergency vehicles, postage carriers, and solid waste providers will not be affected.
Should you have questions, please contact the city at (830) 258-1221. The City of Kerrville would like to thank citizens in advance for their cooperation and attentiveness to road/lane closures during this time. Updates will be provided accordingly and we appreciate your patience.
