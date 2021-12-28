The Kerrville Police Department and the Kerrville Fire Department’s flag football teams will go head-to-head at Antler Stadium to raise money once again for a nonprofit organization through their “Guns & Hoses Flag Football Game.”
The Guns & Hoses Flag Football Game Committee is now accepting applications for the beneficiary of the 2022 Guns & Hoses event.
The committee is seeking beneficiaries from nonprofit organizations that are active in Kerr County or the surrounding area. The deadline to submit applications is Jan. 10.
The beneficiary will be selected by a committee comprised of Kerr County residents and KPD and KFD personnel, who are actively involved in nonprofit endeavors. All funds raised from the Guns & Hoses Flag Football Game will directly benefit the organization that is selected.
Additional criteria and information can be found on the Guns & Hoses Facebook Page, Guns and Hoses.
In early 2018, KPD and KFD, along with Schreiner Unniversity, several local business owners and Kerrville citizens helped organize and sponsor the first annual Guns & Hoses Flag Football Game, held on April 27, 2018.
For questions, or to request an application by e-mail, contact jaron.ince@kerrvilletx.gov. There will be applications available to pick up in person at the Kerrville Police Department; Amber Thomason’s State Farm Office, 221 Thompson Dr.; and Ronnie Bock’s Kerrville RV at 1600 Sidney Baker.
