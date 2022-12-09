Michael Martin Murphey’s ‘Cowboy Christmas’ comes to the Cailloux

In a special treat for Hill Country audiences, Michael Martin Murphey will bring his “Cowboy Christmas” back to the Cailloux Theater on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Now in its 30th year of touring, “Cowboy Christmas” is a favorite of audiences around the country, with a mix of poetry, campfire story-telling, humor and the remarkable music that makes Murphey so well loved.
The concert was originally inspired by an event that began in 1885 in Anson, Texas, when the local community of cowboys came together to celebrate the season with the very first Cowboy Christmas Ball.
“The first time I came to the annual Cowboy Christmas Ball in Anson, I was floored that the community had worked so hard to keep it going,” says Murphey, himself a rancher and farmer. “It re-connected me to the tradition.”
“Cowboy Christmas” focuses on the “special relationship” of the Christmas story to rural communities, farmers, and ranchers. “God first sent an angel to the livestock people — shepherds in the fields. Whether you’re a believer or not, the story emphasizes that the news of the birth of the Savior was not given to royalty or politicians.
“The Lord did not alert the media or ministers.
“That underscores that Jesus came for all people, all races and all classes,” he continues. “That means that rural people should feel a significant part of the Christmas message because they were chosen to hear the story first.”
Tickets for “Michael Martin Murphey’s Cowboy Christmas” are priced from $25 to $50, and advance reservations are recommended to avoid the inevitable sell-out.
Tickets to this and all future events – including gift certificates – can be purchased at the Cailloux Box Office, either in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or by phone at (830) 896-9393. All are also available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com, where modest convenience fees will apply.
