Michael Martin Murphey’s ‘Cowboy Christmas’ comes to the Cailloux
Michael Martin Murphey, world-famous cowboy poet and troubadour, will bring the 30th edition of his “Cowboy Christmas” to the Cailloux Theater on Saturday, Dec. 10 for one show only at 7:30 p.m.  Advance reservations are recommended, and are available at (830) 896-9393 or CaillouxPerformingArts.com.

Now in its 30th year of touring, “Cowboy Christmas” is a favorite of audiences around the country, with a mix of poetry, campfire story-telling, humor and the remarkable music that makes Murphey so well loved.

